Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

