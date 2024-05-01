Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wipro Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

