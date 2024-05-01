Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.44.

TSE:TRP opened at C$49.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. In related news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

