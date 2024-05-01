Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks accounts for 1.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 95.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 38.2% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 56.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.6% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 4,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,916. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,584 shares of company stock worth $121,536. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.