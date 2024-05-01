Brown & Brown, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE:BRO opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

