BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at C$92.62 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0451745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

