BTIG Research Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.