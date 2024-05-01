Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 807,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYRN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

