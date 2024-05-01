Cadre Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Cadre Price Performance
Shares of CDRE stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Cadre has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $39.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre
In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
Further Reading
