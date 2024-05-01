Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 795,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 253,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

