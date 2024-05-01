Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

CZR opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 908,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after buying an additional 751,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,762,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

