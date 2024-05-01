Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 1481037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

