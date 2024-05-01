Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,410 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Perrigo worth $30,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 164,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

PRGO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.70 and a beta of 0.64. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

