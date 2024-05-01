Cannell & Co. Has $45.70 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,820 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.18% of Pinterest worth $45,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 25,147,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

