Cannell & Co. Has $7.39 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

