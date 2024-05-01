Cannell & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 210,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

