Cannell & Co. Purchases 27,846 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. 1,193,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,482. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

