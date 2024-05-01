Cannell & Co. Sells 135 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 2,600 shares valued at $4,458,964. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCNCA traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,703.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.32 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,590.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,486.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

