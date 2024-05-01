Cannell & Co. Sells 202,650 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,650 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

