Cannell & Co. Sells 295 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 353,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.43.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

