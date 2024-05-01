Cannell & Co. Sells 6,535 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,582. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

