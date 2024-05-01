Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.29. 7,074,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 9,772,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

