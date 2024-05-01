Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.55. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 453.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

