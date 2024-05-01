Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.90 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 935,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,199,362. The company has a market cap of $416.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.99. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in fuboTV by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

