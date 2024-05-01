Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.