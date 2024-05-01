Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDIO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

