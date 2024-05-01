Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.44. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,306 shares of company stock worth $455,203. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

