CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.65

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 185559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

