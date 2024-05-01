Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet stock opened at C$123.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.15.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

