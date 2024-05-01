Carrier Global Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

