Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDPFree Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP remained flat at $25.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.09.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

