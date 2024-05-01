Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.30. 652,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,855. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

