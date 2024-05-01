Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 26,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,456. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

