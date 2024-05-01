Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,713. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.