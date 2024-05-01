Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after buying an additional 371,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,388 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

