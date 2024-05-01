Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 161,113 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 182,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,681. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

