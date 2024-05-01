Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

