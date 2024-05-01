Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

