Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.