Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

