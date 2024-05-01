Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,425,000.

IWR stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

