Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 518,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBK opened at $241.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

