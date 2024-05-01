Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after buying an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 138,106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 123,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

USRT opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

