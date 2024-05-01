Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
