Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 6.3%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. 44,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,483 shares of company stock worth $1,059,531. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,988,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.