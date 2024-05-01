CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

