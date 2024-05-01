CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.66 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.66 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.55 or 1.00228341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012661 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003917 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05063059 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,838,077.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

