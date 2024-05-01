CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

