Certuity LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

