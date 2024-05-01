Certuity LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

